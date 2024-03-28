Politics

WATCH | Mashatile replies to oral questions in parliament

28 March 2024 - 10:17 By TimesLive
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Deputy president Paul Mashatile is on Thursday replying to oral questions in parliament.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Graft claims haunt Mashatile

The ANC veteran's league want all senior ANC leaders, including deputy president Paul Mashatile, who are facing corruption, ‘misdeeds’ and ...
News
1 month ago

Despite challenges, SA much better than it was 29 years ago: Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the government remains committed to addressing the 'stubborn challenge' of load-shedding, which continues to ...
Politics
3 months ago

Mashatile to lead government intervention team in once ‘shining star’ City of Joburg

If need be, the government will ‘change people’ in the higher echelons of the metro, the deputy president tells parliament
Politics
4 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. From 30 to 200: Naledi Chirwa last on EFF list after Malema’s cold shoulder to ... Politics
  2. Boy Mamabolo accuses ANC of robbing him of seat in parliament by 'manipulating' ... Politics
  3. Showdown averted as MK and ANC supporters converge on high court Politics
  4. MPs pass law to 'reverse intelligence evils' of the Jacob Zuma era Politics
  5. RECORDED | Round 2 in ANC vs MK Party court battle in Durban Politics

Latest Videos

Passengers jump out of burning bus on way to Centurion
South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls