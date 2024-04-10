‘Cabinet reshuffle has started’: Applause as Bonginkosi Khanyile is removed as MK Party youth leader

The removal comes weeks after Ndhlela said Khanyile and Visvin Reddy were given a warning for making “reckless” public statements.
The removal of Bonginkosi Khanyile as the MK Party's interim youth leader has been applauded after the party recently warned him about “reckless” public remarks.
Khanyile recently threatened disruption of the elections should former president and MK Party leader Jacob Zuma's name not appear on ballot papers.
Khanyile was removed from his top position on Wednesday, the same day the party won a case at the Electoral Court against the Electoral Commission of South Africa to have Zuma contest for the National Assembly.
“Your role going forward will be to be a normal member of the MKYL. You will be notified of your redeployment in due course,” a letter addressed to Khanyile read.
MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said he was “redeployed” but did not stipulate new positions.
“In a move that heralds a new chapter for the MK Party, we are delighted to announce the strategic redeployment. This decision comes after thoughtful consultations and is aimed at bolstering our efforts to achieve a transformative two/three majority. As these young leaders embark on their new roles, we are inspired by their commitment and energy to focus on garnering youth to support MK Party in the elections,” he said.
The removal comes weeks after Ndhlela said Khanyile and Visvin Reddy were given a warning for making “reckless” public statements.
“Khanyile was totally out of order and we dealt with that and gave him a warning. I want to state categorically that anyone in Umkhonto we Sizwe Party who utters or makes pronouncements of any violence will be dealt with drastically and we will expel them. Visvin Reddy, in the same way as Khanyile, has been issued a warning,” he said.
Khanyile, who was charged with incitement to violence for the July 2021 unrest, was in the spotlight last month after he told reporters: “There will be no elections without MK and Zuma.
“If they remove MK and remove president Zuma as the face of the campaign, there won’t be elections in South Africa,” he said.
“Let me repeat so that when we are arrested, they can use this video as evidence in court. We mean what we say. What do we do with this military which they are going to unleash? The soldiers were defeated by the July unrest. Do you think you can stop MK?”
Khanyile also caused a stir when he slammed people who proposed MK Party national co-ordinator Bongani Khumalo should be elected as party president when it holds its party conference.
“Some people are saying we will be led by Khumalo because Msholozi is too old. We will not allow that in MK. Zuma is perceived as old after he worked hard for the party which is now solid. We will not allow that. I say Khumalo will never lead this organisation while Msholozi is around,” he said.
Many people reacting to the “redeployment” on social media compared it to Zuma's “midnight cabinet reshuffle” during his tenure as president.
Here are some of the reactions:
TimesLIVE
