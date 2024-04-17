Politics

WATCH | Judgment on removal of Zuma's private prosecution case from roll

17 April 2024 - 10:09 By TimesLIVE
Former president Jacob Zuma is charging Billy Downer, lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case, and journalist Karyn Maughan with illegally leaking a doctor's letter to the media.

In 2023 the matter was remanded while Zuma was appealing two court orders Downer and Maughan obtained to stop the case. The first declared the private prosecution invalid. The second was an interdict to enforce the first order. Zuma has lost appeals against the enforcement order in the Supreme Court of Appeal and the Constitutional Court.

However, his legal team says they still intend to go to the ConCourt to appeal the order that the private prosecution is invalid.

Advocate Nqaba Buthelezi, for Zuma, has asked for a further postponement. However, Maughan's advocate Ben Winks has told the court the private prosecution has come to the end of the road and must be struck off the roll.

