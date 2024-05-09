Politics

WATCH | Funeral service for Dr Sam Mokgethi Motsuenyane

09 May 2024 - 10:13 By TimesLive
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The funeral service for businessman Dr Samuel Mokgethi Motsuenyane is under way on Thursday in Pretoria.

Motsuenyane founded the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and African Bank.

He died last Monday at the age of 97.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

OBITUARY | In praise of Motsuenyane’s ethical, empathetic legacy

Let us not merely pay lip service to his memory but rather commit ourselves to the realisation of his vision for a more equitable and just society, ...
Business Times
4 days ago

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Sam Mokgethi Motsuenyane was a catalyst for true black economic freedom

Ntate Sam Motsuenyane's life should spur us to be honest in our choices about who deserves to lead us, writes Lucky Mathebula
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I am a born again,' MK Party's Bonginkosi Khanyile says as he puts breaks on ... Politics
  2. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on MK Party: 'My father is the head and I am the neck' Politics
  3. Zuma's daughter — 'Jabulani Khumalo has declared himself an enemy' Politics
  4. Mbalula says R350 SRD grant will be converted to basic income grant Politics
  5. ConCourt order on Zuma's parliament eligibility vital for free & fair ... Politics

Latest Videos

'Infrastructure is key to Africa's future': Harith CEO Tshepo Mahloele & actor ...
CCTV captures moment George building collapses, panic ensues