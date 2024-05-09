WATCH | Funeral service for Dr Sam Mokgethi Motsuenyane

Courtesy of SABC
The funeral service for businessman Dr Samuel Mokgethi Motsuenyane is under way on Thursday in Pretoria.
Motsuenyane founded the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and African Bank.
He died last Monday at the age of 97.
TimesLIVE
