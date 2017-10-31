Here’s how late payments can destroy the reputation and growth of small businesses

Are late payments crippling your business? Why do customers think it is ok to pay late? What can you do to encourage people to pay on time?

Firstly, let’s look at the ugly of late payments, what could possibly be the reason people pay late? There are multiple reasons why people are struggling to pay you.

According to a study by Xero, late payments can be attributed to the following reasons:

Customers are waiting to be paid

This could be a perpetual circle where you are waiting for payment because your customer is waiting for payment and the person paying your customer may also be waiting to be paid. 24% of late payments are caused because of this reason.

Customers are disorganized

23% of customers acknowledged that their accounting system is disorganized and they were unsure about who they owe money to and when they need to pay them.

Customers have their own payment terms

This is probably the worst. The customers have not acknowledged your payment terms and have put their own payment terms in place for when they have decided they can pay you.

All these reasons are not good. And what effect will late payments have on a small business? In South Africa where small business is a major contributor to the economy, late payments are highly detrimental. They can cause small business to collapse and they will also prevent business from entering certain markets. The main industries affected by consistent late payments are healthcare, manufacturing and utilities, architecture, and engineering and building. These industries spend 1,5 to 2,6 days following up on late payments.