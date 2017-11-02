Social media networks to use to increase sales for your small business

With the advent of social media, the method of sales has changed. People are no longer swayed by hard sales tactics but prefer a softer approach. How can you use social media to increase your sales? And what is social selling?

Social selling is the precursor to closing a deal online. It is answering questions, offering valuable content, retweeting a potential customer’s tweet or sharing their blog posts until the potential client is ready to buy. It is seen as nurturing a relationship between potential customers and your brand. It is therefore important to ensure that your brand message is unified over all your social media platforms.

What are the benefits and challenges of social media?

For any salesperson, social media has some great benefits. No longer do you need to befriend the CEO’s receptionist to get their details. You can just go on to LinkedIn and search for your target customer’s decision makers and make direct contact with them. Furthermore, you can look at your prospect’s twitter account and Facebook account to see what their pain points are and how your product can solve their problems.

A challenge of social media is that customers have a lot more power over a brand. They can rate and comment on a brand online whether they are happy or not and therefore it is important to manage your brand on all the social media platforms that you are present on.