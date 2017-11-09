8 small business ideas you can start with what you have

Are you keen to be your own boss? Do you want to go out there and help grow the economy? Here are some small business ideas you can start with limited funds:

Mobile lunch service

Are you a whizz in a kitchen? Can you create amazing lunches? Are you close to an office or business centre? Then with a cooler box, some lunch ingredients and walking shoes, you could be on your way to being the next great restauranteur. Many business people do not have the time or inclination to make healthy lunches, so if you can supply them with one on their doorstop, you could be filling a much needed gap.

Consultancy

What are you skilled in? Are you a social media guru? Have you been practicing law for a while? By using the talents and skills you have developed so far, you could start a consultancy giving clients advice on how to do something you are an expert on. You just need your contact list and your expertise to start this business.

Freelance writer, editor or proof reader

With the growth in the market to create books in all the official South African languages, the demand for freelance writers, editors and proof readers has increased. There are many online websites where you can apply for writing and editing opportunities. If you are a wizard with words, why not help promote your home language and create books for the next generation to grow up with.