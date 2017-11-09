8 small business ideas you can start with what you have
Are you keen to be your own boss? Do you want to go out there and help grow the economy? Here are some small business ideas you can start with limited funds:
Mobile lunch service
Are you a whizz in a kitchen? Can you create amazing lunches? Are you close to an office or business centre? Then with a cooler box, some lunch ingredients and walking shoes, you could be on your way to being the next great restauranteur. Many business people do not have the time or inclination to make healthy lunches, so if you can supply them with one on their doorstop, you could be filling a much needed gap.
Consultancy
What are you skilled in? Are you a social media guru? Have you been practicing law for a while? By using the talents and skills you have developed so far, you could start a consultancy giving clients advice on how to do something you are an expert on. You just need your contact list and your expertise to start this business.
Freelance writer, editor or proof reader
With the growth in the market to create books in all the official South African languages, the demand for freelance writers, editors and proof readers has increased. There are many online websites where you can apply for writing and editing opportunities. If you are a wizard with words, why not help promote your home language and create books for the next generation to grow up with.
Personal assistant
Many people nowadays do not have time to do the simple everyday tasks. They are also willing to pay good money for someone else to do these things for them. These tasks can range from picking up dry cleaning to making suppers.
Grow and sell produce
Organic food has become the rage recently as people are becoming more conscious of the food they put into their bodies. You can start a vegetable patch on a meter by meter piece of ground. The produce can be sold to your neighbors and friends. They will love to support you, and know that they are able to put good and healthy food into their bodies.
Tutor
Do you know how to play a musical instrument? Do you have a knack for languages? Or are you an IT guru? You could use these skills to teach people how to play an instrument or to speak a language you are proficient in. There are many people who are not sure how to use a computer and you could bring them up to speed on the basics.
Mobile laundry service
With the busyness of corporate life, many people do not have the time to attend to their laundry. Do you have access to a washing machine and iron? You could make money by collecting the washing and bringing it back neatly washed and ironed.
Sewing and alterations
If you are handy with a sewing machine and know how to make basic alterations to clothing, you could be well on your way to making some cash. There are many people who have a favorite pair of trousers or a skirt that needs to be hemmed or have a button reattached.
By using social media and word of mouth, you can let your friends and family know about the new business venture you are embarking on. So, go out there and work towards making your dream a reality.
