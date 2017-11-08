What does it take for small businesses to make a sale?

According to statistics, one of the main reasons people fail at a sale is because of a lack of perseverance and trust. Sales are not usually closed after the first interaction.

They take a meeting and many follow-up calls before you can close the deal. So, what does it take to close a deal?

Know your prospective client

It is important to have a clear image of who your potential client is. You can do this by looking at the top ten customers in your business.

What do they do? How do you solve their pain point? What is their basic information? When you have a clear view of who your prospective client is then you can go looking for them.

Be persistent and build trust

Many customers do not like the hard sale. They will quickly put up a barrier if you approach them with hard selling tactics. It is better to be more-subtle and persistent in your approach.

If you have a website, create a blog where you share details about how your product can be used to relieve a potential client’s pain point. You can also show that you are leading thinker in this area of expertise by writing about topics which are relevant to your target audience.