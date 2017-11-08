Features

What does it take for small businesses to make a sale?

08 November 2017 - 08:00 By NSBC
Becoming a good salesperson to increase sales for your small business.
Becoming a good salesperson to increase sales for your small business.
Image: Supplied.

According to statistics, one of the main reasons people fail at a sale is because of a lack of perseverance and trust. Sales are not usually closed after the first interaction.

They take a meeting and many follow-up calls before you can close the deal. So, what does it take to close a deal?

Know your prospective client

It is important to have a clear image of who your potential client is. You can do this by looking at the top ten customers in your business.

What do they do? How do you solve their pain point? What is their basic information? When you have a clear view of who your prospective client is then you can go looking for them.

Be persistent and build trust

Many customers do not like the hard sale. They will quickly put up a barrier if you approach them with hard selling tactics. It is better to be more-subtle and persistent in your approach.

If you have a website, create a blog where you share details about how your product can be used to relieve a potential client’s pain point. You can also show that you are leading thinker in this area of expertise by writing about topics which are relevant to your target audience.

Social media networks to use to increase sales for your small business

With the advent of social media, the method of sales has changed.
Features
5 days ago

Respect your prospect’s time

Even though you need to build rapport with your client, it is better to cut to the chase and state why you are contacting your client straight away.

A person’s time is precious and should you respect it when interacting with your client you will get a better reaction. Don’t waste your client’s time with useless chitchat.

Be honest

It is important that you are honest with your client. If there is a problem with their order let them know as soon as possible. Should you lie or delay letting your customer know about the problem you are experiencing, you could lose their business permanently.

Keep a record

When you interact with your customer keep a record of what you have said to them and what they have said to you. You can use this information in your follow-up call.

For example: let say you call your client and he says sorry I am not interested now and you ask if you can call again in 6 months and he says yes.

Then when you call back in six months you can mention when you last called and you can tell him how the product would suit him or if improvements have been made that will solve the previous problems he had mentioned.

Living on the edge is the key to success

Living on the edge and taking risks is the key to happiness and success. Almost everything worth doing is risky.
Features
19 days ago

Listen actively

Most sales people think that they understand the customer’s problem before they have spoken to them and found out. It is important to listen actively to what your client says and try to figure out if your product is a good fit.

Ask open ended questions and give your customer time to express what they need before you give them your solution.

Don’t be afraid of rejection

You need to have a thick skin to be in sales. You will often hear “no” but you need to analyse why the customer has said “no” and incorporate changes which will be useful to your sales pitch and discard what is not useful and move on.

By following these seven simple steps you will be well on your way to being a great salesperson

 

Proudly brought to you by NSBC.

Most read

  1. Know more to do more: SebenzaLIVE helps SA’s youth find work Features
  2. Here's how you can successfully start a small business with your spouse Features
  3. Quick & easy step by step guides that young entrepreneurs need to know Features
  4. Five steps to choosing an excellent name for your new business Features
  5. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features

Latest Videos

Surprise twist in roadside police bust
Rallies erupt in South Korea during Trump visit
X