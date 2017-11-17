Helpful tips for new business owners

New business owners almost always have a great challenge ahead of them. They not only need to get their business off the ground, but they need to make a good name for themselves so that customers keep coming and in so doing lead to the sustainable growth of their enterprise.

The tips below will help you tackle some of the main teething problems in your business and ensure it continues on a healthy growth path:

Be savvy with money as it may be several months before you start making a profit:

As a start-up, there may not be as many sales as you predicted and of the little money that you do make, most of it will go towards business expenses and paying back business loans.

Find an alternative source of income if it is needed to sustain the establishment stage: If you are running short of working capital and you do have the time, finding some part-time work to generate a bit more liquid isn’t the worst idea. In fact this income can cater for your personal needs, so that you don’t have to make drawings in the establishment stage of the business. This will ensure that your business’ profits go towards its growth, while ensuring that you do not starve.