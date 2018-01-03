Science students turned business owners creative cocktails a treat for event organizers

With so many business industries to choose from, becoming an entrepreneur can be scary and confusing, yet another challenge for a student looking to have a business. The entertainment industry is timeless.

WITS science student, Hope Kekana and business partner Vusi Mthimkulu, exploit this enduring quality by providing alcoholic ‘treats’ and cocktails for events and functions. With business in markets, parties, corporate functions and others, the business is a lot of added stress but has made Kekana ‘resilient’ and also improved his motivation and communication skills.