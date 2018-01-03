Features

Science students turned business owners creative cocktails a treat for event organizers

03 January 2018 - 07:30 By Jessica Evans
Hope Kekana and Vusi Mthimkulu provide alcoholic ‘treats’ and cocktails for events and functions.
Image: Supplied.

With so many business industries to choose from, becoming an entrepreneur can be scary and confusing, yet another challenge for a student looking to have a business.  The entertainment industry is timeless. 

WITS science student, Hope Kekana and business partner Vusi Mthimkulu, exploit this enduring quality by providing alcoholic ‘treats’ and cocktails for events and functions.  With business in markets, parties, corporate functions and others, the business is a lot of added stress but has made Kekana ‘resilient’ and also improved his motivation and communication skills. 

The company produces original cocktails and can cater for themed events as well, illustrating the extent to which this creative pair can invent.  Kekana says that choosing the right team is essential and that he has big aspirations: “I dream of being a serial entrepreneur.”

Mthimkulu joined the venture and together, their complimentary skill sets formed a force that lasts until today. 

Kekana’s business has had its share of failures but he claims this has improved his own identity: “even with my many failures and very, very few successes, I feel as though my EQ has improved, as I better understand people and communicate efficiently, though there is still a lot more to learn.” 

Kekana is still learning about business himself, but he has some advice to share: “in growing a business, work like you’re trying to get big overnight but wait for years before it becomes an Empire.”

