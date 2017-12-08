5 truths about university life

Jessica Evans a journalism student at Rhodes University explains how her experience in varsity has been so far and how things change all the time.

5 things I have learned in 2 years of university: realities and tips for future students and student-families

People will waste your timeChances are, as you find your feet at a university you will make new friends and possibly join a number of student societies. You might even find yourself in student leadership. All these possibilities have their perks, but you will find yourself frustrated with all of these on a number of occasions. Time is valuable, but others are often inconsiderate of that.

There is not much you can do about the actions of others, but you cannot spend your time at university irritated and uptight – believe me, I know. The truth is, your time will be wasted so you may as well not take yourself so seriously. Good time management will allow for a bit of wasted time.