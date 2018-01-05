Successful student-run biotechnology empire creates jobs

Becoming a success was not easy, says Lӧtter: “My business partner and I started it all, funded it bit by bit, worked hard in the lab to produce capsules and finally could show investors some products. And till today together we do 99% of the work that is required to keep the business running.”

Despite the business’ success, Lӧtter says that his Master’s has been suffering but highlights the importance of the business in his life: “The business takes preference still and that is because it is my future.” Lӧtter emphasises the importance of excellent time management (he follows a strict, personalized, hour-by-hour daily timetable) and tight budgeting but adds that “a willingness to learn” is vital.

He also advises teaming up with others who possess the skills you may lack, in a mutually beneficial partnership. Working in a partnership provides its own challenges but Faul says: “you can do it and you can have a healthy balance, just trust in your team.” With prototypes going to Japan and Canada, exposure, perseverance and networking are key according to Lӧtter and Faul.