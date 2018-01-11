Features

WATCH/LISTEN| How to start a business with a funder

11 January 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv
Non-disclosure agreement.
Non-disclosure agreement.
Image: Supplied.

Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee share information on a NDA (Non-disclosure agreement) that protects sensitive or confidential information from being shared with outside parties.

Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee share information on a NDA (Non-disclosure agreement).

WATCH/LISTEN |How lifestyle has changed in townships

Mdu Dube founded Dube and Son Lifestyle Village, a business that caters to township dwellers seeking a unique entertainment experience.  Dube built ...
Features
8 days ago

Science students turned business owners creative cocktails a treat for event organisers

With so many business industries to choose from, becoming an entrepreneur can be scary and confusing, yet another challenge for a student looking to ...
Features
8 days ago

WATCH/LISTEN |Starting a grilled chicken business in Soweto: in under R1000.00

The Shmoko family started selling grilled chicken in 2015.  Here, they share how they started the business and the challenges they still face.
Features
13 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Fake colleges on the rise & destroying SA education Features
  2. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  3. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  4. Young survivor & entrepreneur helps others despite her health condition Features
  5. Successful student-run biotechnology empire creates jobs Features

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X