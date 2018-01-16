Your SME checklist that you need to comply

When you start your small business, it is important to consider what legislature you need to comply with to be a valid business. Here are six points to consider.

Registering your business

You can run your business as a sole proprietorship but then you could be held personally liable if things go badly with your company. Therefore, it is a good idea to consider registering your business. If you live in South Africa, you can contact the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) to register your business.

Register for tax

Whatever type of business you wish to register you need to pay tax. If you register your company through the CIPC, you will automatically be registered with the South African Revenue service (SARS). SARS has a special section for small business which means you may qualify for some tax rebates. Remember if you are a sole proprietorship or a partner you will need to register for provisional tax with SARS directly.

If your business’ sales turnover is more than R1 million per year you should register as a VAT vendor. It is advised to use an accountant to assist with the requirements for VAT payments which you would need to make during the year.