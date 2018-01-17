Neurosurgeon puts a smile on the most vulnerable

Pietermaritzburg Dr Nomusa Shezi (32) has made history by being KwaZulu-Natal’s first black female neurosurgeon.

A neurosurgeon is a doctor who specialises in brain or nervous system surgery.

Dr Shezi completed her undergraduate studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2008. She is based at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban after obtaining a fellowship from the College of Neurosurgeons, under the Colleges of Medicine South Africa.

“I always wanted to be a doctor. I remember writing an essay in Grade 3 about finding a cure for HIV,” said Dr Shezi.