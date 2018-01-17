Features

Neurosurgeon puts a smile on the most vulnerable

A young doctor’s ground-breaking career path may help open doors for others

17 January 2018 - 07:00 By GCIS Vuk'uzenzele
Neurosurgeon Dr Shezi.
Neurosurgeon Dr Shezi.
Image: Supplied.

Pietermaritzburg Dr Nomusa Shezi (32) has made history by being KwaZulu-Natal’s first black female neurosurgeon.

A neurosurgeon is a doctor who specialises in brain or nervous system surgery.

Dr Shezi completed her undergraduate studies at the University of KwaZulu-Natal in 2008. She is based at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban after obtaining a fellowship from the College of Neurosurgeons, under the Colleges of Medicine South Africa.

“I always wanted to be a doctor. I remember writing an essay in Grade 3 about finding a cure for HIV,” said Dr Shezi.

She attributes her success to hard work and the guidance and support from her parents. "To be where I am I had worked hard all my life and made a number of sacrifices, including the sacrifice of having no social life,” she said.

When asked what she enjoys the most about being a neurosurgeon she said she enjoys being able to help people at their most vulnerable.

Successful student-run biotechnology empire creates jobs

Students make money in many ways, but a student-run business venture as successful as this is unheard of.
Features
12 days ago

“Nothing is more rewarding than seeing a patient who arrived in pain leave the hospital with a smile because they are able to walk, and lead a normal life because of my intervention," she said.

Even though she has made history, Dr Shezi has a few more personal goals that she would like to achieve.

“My mid-term goals are to complete my Masters, and continue to learn and grow."

Young entrepreneur creates proudly SA mobile units

Civil engineer turned entrepreneur Itumeleng Leepile from Thaba Nchu, in the Free State, saw a gap in the market to make mobile units such as ...
Features
26 days ago

She hopes to create and be part of a functional Neurosurgery Unit in KZN, at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital.

"I would like to build a team that will treat movement disorders, severe epilepsy and perform awake surgery. This would not only save government millions of rands and provide quality of life to hundreds of thousands of patients in this province,” she said.

 

 This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  2. Know more to do more: SebenzaLIVE helps SA’s youth find work Features
  3. Activities to do during a gap year Features
  4. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  5. WATCH/Listen| Fast facts on how to win the audience with a good presentation Features

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X