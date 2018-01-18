Break free from boundaries & discover many hidden opportunities
Create a mind-set where you orient yourself to constantly be on the look-out for fortuitous situations or circumstances. It is extremely difficult to identify opportunities, when you are not looking for them and impossible, if you do not believe in yourself, your abilities and the potential that any opportunity offers.
Break free from the boundaries enforced and demanded by your thoughts of security, instead learn to focus your thinking on discovering and exploiting all the opportunities that are all around you. This will allow you to escape from the bud of mediocrity and allow you to blossom into your brilliance.
It is not what happens in our lives that determines the quality of our lives; it is how we choose to respond to what happens in our lives that will determine the type of life we get to live. Work to change the way you perceive life and how you make your decisions about the main issues in your life and you will begin to see dramatic positive changes in the quality of the life you live.
Reach deep inside yourself and uncover the resources, wisdom and conviction that will allow you to step outside your comfort zone. For it is here that you will begin to explore new territory and discover many opportunities that are currently hidden from you.
Become an opportunity attractor, through the skills you acquire, the disciplines you have learn to practice, the attitude you project, language you use and by developing mutually beneficial relationships with the right people. Allow your reputation to precede you and you will see the light of new opportunity shine on you every day.
Never lose sight of the value of patience; it is a really powerful tool in your arsenal of success. It keeps you inspired and persistent, brings greater wisdom and perspective to any challenges and allows you to stay focused and to see difficult, yet worthwhile, projects to completion.
Embrace the disciplines associated with any opportunity that may come your way and view any challenges as merely stepping stones in on your path to success, as all sustainable success is based on long term commitment, faith, discipline, great attitude and the tenacity to face and overcome any challenges that may cross your path.
