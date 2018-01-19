Teach SA grooms young minds for greatness

Although he was supposed to be posted in Witbank, Mpumalanga, he opted instead to head to Carnarvon because he would be closer to home.

Carnarvon is an isolated town over four hours from Kimberley and nearly eight hours from Cape Town. The former mission station is the closest town to the science and astronomy hub that is forming in the central Karoo region where the Square Kilometre Array (SKA) is taking shape.

As a high school student, he began applying for an SKA scholarship but it was only when he started his Honours that he was successful.

Spending his gap year in Carnarvon doing something meaningful was thus a natural fit for Molefi, whose dream it was to shape minds as an educator.

Teach South Africa uses a model adopted from an international programme called Teach America which seeks to train professionals who do not have a teaching qualification.

Despite his mother tongue being Setswana Molefi found himself having to teach in Afrikaans at Carnarvon High School.