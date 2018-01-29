Features

WATCH | The importance of a first job

29 January 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv
Student village CEO Ronen Aires interviews Phindile Hlabangane senior recruitment  analyst at Accenture and Mondilakhe Nocanda CPUT graduate, to share their views and give expert advice on the importance of having a first job.

