WATCH | How a street corner barber shop is creating jobs
30 January 2018 - 12:00
After working as, a construction worker for many years finally came to an end, Moses decided to open his barber shop from just two hair cutter machines and now he gives expert advice on how to make it as a barber shop and how to gain a client’s trust.
Moses street corner barber shop.
