IT students set to represent SA at the International Supercomputing Conference in Germany

Paupamah is one of students who trained at the Centre for High Performance Computing (CHPC) within the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The CHPC trains computer science and engineering students from various South African universities in its annual winter school held every July. Promising students are then selected for the National Student Cluster Competition that takes place during the CHPC’s National Conference in December.

Winners of the national competition are entered into the annual International Student Cluster Competition that takes place in Germany. In a real-time challenge, the students will have to build small, high-performance computing clusters on the exhibition floor and race to demonstrate best performance across a series of benchmarks and applications.

South Africa is always represented by a new team of six undergraduates.

Paupamah said as part of the national leg of the competition, her team had to build a supercomputer that would solve life problems.

A supercomputer is tens of thousand times faster than a general purpose computer. “This type of computer can be used to store large amounts of data or process big volumes of raw data quickly,” said Paupamah. This saves time and money in the research environment, she explained.

The CHPC is one of three primary pillars of the national cyber infrastructure intervention initiated by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and managed by the CSIR.