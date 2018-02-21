Features

WATCH |How to exercise patience for business success in the fashion industry

21 February 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

Township entrepreneur takes a look at Mmadira’s fashion design business that has expanded over the years into a small community empire for the community of Kgotsong.

Mmadira Macheke the founder of Mmadira’s fashion design, catering and events company shares how she started her business and how she plans on growing her business to benefit her community.

13 days ago

