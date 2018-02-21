WATCH |How to exercise patience for business success in the fashion industry
21 February 2018 - 12:00
Township entrepreneur takes a look at Mmadira’s fashion design business.
Township entrepreneur takes a look at Mmadira’s fashion design business that has expanded over the years into a small community empire for the community of Kgotsong.
Mmadira Macheke the founder of Mmadira’s fashion design, catering and events company shares how she started her business and how she plans on growing her business to benefit her community.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE