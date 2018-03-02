A bursary & artisan programme helping to hone skills & making dreams come true

When Bonolo Rakgalakana (18) passed grade 12 last year, she thought her dreams of becoming a mechanical engineer would have to be put on hold because her parents could not afford to pay university fees.

Rakgalakana, from Eersterust in Tshwane, thought that just like her sister she would have to join the national defence force. Little did she know that her hard work had already secured a bright future for her.

“My older sister passed matric very well but my parents did not have money to send her to university, so she took a gap year. She then applied and got a job at the national defence force. I thought fate had the same in store for me, but my hard work was rewarded with a bursary from the Department of Public Works,” said Rakgalakana.

Rakgalakana’s twin sister Koketso, who also completed matric with flying colours in 2017, has also been awarded a bursary from the department.