WATCH | How Chi Chi Afro is townships favourite dish

02 March 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

Husband and wife doing it for the family, Chi Chi Afro Foods.

Husband and wife doing it for the family, Chi Chi Afro Foods is more than just a fast food business but a place that reminds customers of home cooked meals made with love.

Chi Chi Afro Foods is a new business but has been growing from strength to strength as Xoli co-owner of afro foods provides information and future plans for her family business.

14 days ago

