Features

WATCH | How greenpop tackles climate change with the seeds of environmental revolution

15 March 2018 - 07:00 By Beautiful News

Misha Teasdale has seen climate change take its toll. While working in film production and flying regularly across the world, Teasdale realised his enormous carbon footprint was part of the problem. Something had to change.

So he decided to start small – by planting a sapling and inviting others to do the same. That humble initiative has resulted in tens of thousands of new trees being rooted across South Africa, and the continent.

“I’ve spent a huge amount of time travelling and in this process, seen a lot of environmental degradation,” Teasdale says. “I’ve seen the effects of climate change creeping in.” He started Greenpop in 2010 with a simple goal.

To plant 1 000 trees in one month. When Teasdale offered a chance to do something tangible, South Africa not only responded, but exceeded the target. “There are many physical things that Greenpop has done, but mostly it’s inspiring young people to make change,” Teasdale says.

Greenpop’s particular focus has been on underprivileged areas characterised by streets lacking lush greenery. By bringing in plant life, Teasdale and the volunteers are able to instil pride in people because of the improved space around them. “Trees are beautiful and they allow for us to really plant hope and plant change,” Teasdale says.

After beginning in South Africa, his efforts have spread to projects in Zambia, Malawi, and Tanzania. Individuals come from all around the world to join Greenpop in greening the earth through eco-festivals, camps and planting sessions.

“We planted 80 000 trees since we began in 2010,” Teasdale says. “But what’s more amazing than that is the 160 000 hands that planted those trees.” His work is proving that anyone can make a difference to the environment. All it takes are willing hands to be a catalyst of change.

READ MORE

Fabulous female farmer putting down strong roots in the agricultural sector

When Busisiwe Molefe from Port Shepstone started her own farming business she had no idea that it would flourish in the international market.
Features
17 days ago

WATCH | How to exercise patience for business success in the fashion industry

Township entrepreneur takes a look at Mmadira’s fashion design business that has expanded over the years into a small community empire for the ...
Features
21 days ago

WATCH | How spray paint in the concrete jungle is not vandalism but graffiti & a discovery of identity

Prestigious galleries don’t have graffiti on their walls. So when the creations of Mars – a street artist – are displayed alongside fine art, it’s ...
Features
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  2. How to do a SWOT analysis Features
  3. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  4. WATCH | How husband and wife left their jobs to start a successful food business Features
  5. Do you have problems learning math? Here's a free app for that Features

Latest Videos

Smooth criminal: Thief gets away with a cell phone at a Johannesburg restaurant
Busted! Watch how this home affairs official keeps herself entertained at work
X