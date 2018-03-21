WATCH | How Whitehead built a future out of toys

Whitehead has always had a penchant for toys. As a young boy, he had a huge collection of He-Man figurines and Lego, and spent hours in the garden playing with them. Then he grew up. Whitehead became an accomplished director and editor in the film industry, and started a family of his own.

He held onto his childhood Lego for his kids, but the pieces remained untouched. And then one day, Whitehead came across a photo that inverted his perspective on his career. The image was a stormtrooper laying on a bed of red confetti, a satire of American Beauty. It was so simple and well-executed, Whitehead knew he could do it too. So he got out his old Lego, and started toying with a new genre of photography.