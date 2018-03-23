LISTEN | How the 2018 Budget Speech will impact small business

Pieter Faber (SAICA) and Prof Sharon Smulders (UNISA) join the panel to discuss the impact of the 2018 Budget Speech on small business.

Adam Craker, CEO: IQbusiness, gives insight into what a B Corporation is, the advantages of being registered as a B Corp, and how it ties in with running a purposeful business.

What is it that you want out of digital marketing? Do you open platforms everywhere without a plan? Pierre Cassuto, GM: Honeykome, gives practical tips on how to go about it.