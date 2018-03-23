MISA a way of transforming young lives

Growing up in a disadvantaged home headed by an unemployed single mother could be limiting but it did not stop Vele Mukhodiwa from chasing her dream of becoming a town planner.

Mukhodiwa, who hails from Luheni village in the Thulamela Local Municipality in Limpopo obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning from the University of Venda in 2016.

She is one of the beneficiaries of the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA) Young Graduate programme. The programme aims to secure work exposure and mentorship for qualified graduates in relevant technical fields so that they can be registered as professionals.

MISA is a national government component within the Department of Cooperative Governance. It was established in May 2012.

“After completing matric in 2008, I had to take a gap year to figure out how I was going to pay for university fees,” said Mukhodiwa.

In 2010, she registered at the University of Johannesburg but finances did not allow her to complete her first year and she had to drop out.

The following year she enrolled for an Electrical Engineering N3 course at a local college but soon realised that it was not for her. She once again started sending out applications to universities with the hope of getting funding.

Fortunately, the University of Venda accepted her application and she started her Degree in Urban and Regional Planning in 2012.