WATCH | How to reduce the frustration of cash flow with a good management plan

15 March 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

Small Biz MBA, Yasmen Alli takes a look at Cashflow,

Small Biz MBA, Yasmen Alli takes a look at Cashflow, one of the most frustrating topics for any business owner.

Bank accounts very rarely seem to corroborate what we think about our businesses standing and that we always seem to feel like we're behind the money 8-ball.

At the heart of it, cash flow management is all about planning. Gerda Herman, Small Business Finance Experts joines in studio to discuss the relationship between small businesses and cashflow.

