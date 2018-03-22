Features

WATCH | How social entrepreneurship has been achieved

22 March 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

What is social entrepreneurship?

What is social entrepreneurship? It is a phenomenon that seeks to contribute to poverty alleviation and job creation but how is this achieved and what are the challenges that come your way?

Nhlanhla Ndlovu, a Red Bull Amaphiko participant & Social Entrepreneur, and Gavin Weale, Founder and Managing Director of Livity Africa, give us a masterclass on what Social Entrepreneurship is all about.

