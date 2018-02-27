How to choose a career for your personality!

The Chinese philosopher, Confucius, once said ‘Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life”.

The first step in making sure you pick a job you’re going to love is to match your strengths to your career. From the get go, you have three types of strengths to think about:

1. Are you happiest when you use your head (intellect) as an accountant or lawyer would, for instance?

2. Perhaps, you’re better when you can use your ‘heart’ as teachers, nurses and social workers do when they teach and care for others.

3. Or, are you fulfilled when you use your hands as carpenters, artists and builders do?

Each of these strengths are extremely important and all contribute to society.

Match your personality type for greater job pleasure

Now that you know what your core strengths are, check out these personality types. Which are you?