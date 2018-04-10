Four financing options for your new business

Find your finance at a reputable bank

Make sure the banks has a good reputation. The last thing you want to do is get involved with a dodgy money lender that charges ridiculous interest rates on business loans.

The best is to approach all the major banks in South Africa: ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, FNB and Capitec. Make sure that you have a detailed business plan that shows your financial projections too.

Play open cards, show your income and expenses and reveal how much money you’ll need to pull as a salary, as well as your start-up costs and running costs for the first five years. Make sure the bank explains all the different business financing options so that you can make a decision that is right for your business.

Crowd funding – The most creative business finance solution

This is an exciting way to get finance for your business. Crowd funding is better suited for more creative businesses like art, music, design studios or clothing brands, or technical businesses, like new software.

The basic idea is that instead of getting the money you need from one source, you get small portions of the cash from many individuals. In exchange for the funding, you might give away equity (shares in your company), interest or product/services in exchange for the cash.