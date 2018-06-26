How changing the education curriculum can help with youth employment

The quality and relevance of education is at the heart of youth employability. Our education curriculum has been criticized as not adequately tailored to the needs of the labour market.

Many young people are unable to find jobs and employers are not able to hire them because they lack essential employable skills for their needs. The changing economic landscape requires young people to become entrepreneurs that can take initiative and organise a team to get work done.

It will take a holistic approach from government, academic institutions, civil society, labour and the private sector to address these issues and collectively design interventions affordable to all young people irrespective of their socio-economic realities.

Presently, many young people are unable to enter the labour market due to conditions beyond their control. For instance, apartheid development architecture limited access to better education opportunities for the majority of African people, limiting their options to pursue qualifications necessary for an employable future.

Fundamentally, education should not be limited to basic skills such as literacy and numeracy but should be comprehensive, including civic, social, personal leadership and financial skills to equip young people not only to cope but to thrive in a complex, highly interconnected and globalizing world.

Until the education curriculum is revised to redress these structural effects and provide meaningful skills to young people, they will remain trapped in poverty cycles. Curriculum revision is urgently needed so that young people who are still in school are better prepared for the world of work.