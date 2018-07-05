A pig farm a 'cool' place to be

Bubbly pig farmer Miriam Mulungo says farming is ‘cool’ and it is the responsibility of every South African to play their part in food security.

“I have been a pig farmer since 2003. I left my job as a nurse because I had a passion for farming. I want to encourage South Africans to be involved in farming, especially young people,” she said.

Mulungo owns Mulungo Agricultural Piggery and Crop in Modderfontein, Gauteng, which employs eight permanent workers and produces about 200 pigs a month for abattoirs in the area.