Features

Farming ingredient that Ngaleka uses for business growth

04 September 2018 - 07:00 By gcis vuk'uzenzele
Ntombifikile Ngaleka supplies locals with her fresh vegetables.
Ntombifikile Ngaleka supplies locals with her fresh vegetables.
Image: Supplied.

Ngaleka (67) is from KwaXolo in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

She farms spinach, cabbage, carrots tomatoes, onions sugar beans and bananas. Her business won the title of best substance producer in 2016 during the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture’s Female Entrepreneurs Awards.

Ngaleka said when she started planting vegetables, she wanted to help her family get fresh food but her passion drove her into business. She has also employed two local women to work on her farm.

“I am currently planting on two hectares of land but it is not enough. People want my vegetables because I do not use chemical fertilizers. I use compost from cattle kraals,” she said.

Ngaleka a former teacher said she had a passion for farming while she was still working as a teacher at Gcilima Primary.

“I used to come back from school and go to the fields. I was obsessed with healthy eating. When I reached retirement age all I wanted to do was farm in my spare time.

“I started with spinach, cabbage and beetroot and sold it to the local clinic. Every day I would come back with all my stock sold. This motivated me to plant even more,” she said.

Ngaleka explains that vegetable farming has its challenges.

“Vegetables are not popular with many farmers because the weather needs to be perfect. It must not be too cold or hot,” she said.

Through the profits Ngaleka accumulated from her farming business she bought an additional three hectares of land where she will be planting tea trees.

“I have also found the market where I will supply the special trees. Tea trees make essential oil that heals skin problem such as rash.”

Ngaleka encouraged women to venture into farming especially since it has many benefits.

“You can do it in own yard and expand. The world is full of opportunities for women.” 

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.

READ MORE:

Young farmers prove that farming has a wealth of benefits

When Nyadzani Rerani completed his degree in nature conservation six years ago the idea of working for someone else was furthest from his ...
Features
19 days ago

Women farmers reap rewards of hard work

The chances of climate change affecting farming methods of rural female farmers in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal will be ...
Features
22 days ago

Eggs help entrepreneur crack into the agriculture sector

Malesiba Mabitsela has made a cracking good start as an egg entrepreneur after leaving the corporate world to become her own boss.
Features
11 days ago

Most read

  1. Meet Phetogo Molawa the first black woman to break gender barriers in the Air ... Features
  2. From teen mom to nuclear scientist Features
  3. Eggs help entrepreneur crack into the agriculture sector Features
  4. How this housewife became a global grapefruit supplier Features
  5. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features

Latest Videos

'What was painful was Zuma knew what I went through'- Williams speaks at ...
Strictly Come Dancing Part II: British PM in Nairobi
X