Farming ingredient that Ngaleka uses for business growth

Ngaleka (67) is from KwaXolo in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

She farms spinach, cabbage, carrots tomatoes, onions sugar beans and bananas. Her business won the title of best substance producer in 2016 during the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Agriculture’s Female Entrepreneurs Awards.

Ngaleka said when she started planting vegetables, she wanted to help her family get fresh food but her passion drove her into business. She has also employed two local women to work on her farm.

“I am currently planting on two hectares of land but it is not enough. People want my vegetables because I do not use chemical fertilizers. I use compost from cattle kraals,” she said.

Ngaleka a former teacher said she had a passion for farming while she was still working as a teacher at Gcilima Primary.