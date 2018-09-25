Ice pilot Bengu navigate on the most dangerous oceans

Bengu is responsible for the voyage of the annual team that spends winter at Sanae IV, a South African Antarctic research base. He also ferries scientists to the base for shorter seasons.

In January 2019 Bengu will captain the international expedition that will investigate the sinking of Endurance in Antarctica over 100 years ago.

He said that as a young boy growing up in a township, he knew little about the maritime industry and, in fact, was determined to become a gynecologist.

“I was introduced to the shipping industry by my neighbour, who was working as a seaman at that time. He used to bring me pamphlets and magazines and push me to go to sea one day. He went as far as organising me a bursary to study from Unicorn Shipping,” he said.

Bengu started his maritime studies at Durban University of Technology, eventually graduating from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. In 2002, he joined Smit Amandla Marine as a cadet.

He qualified as a junior officer in 2004 and progressed through the ranks while meeting the stringent maritime industry requirements.

However, his career got off to a choppy start when Bengu was unable to secure a job after graduating. For two years, until the cadet placement was secured, he worked as a labourer for his bricklayer uncle.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.