KZN farm manager aims to get young people interested in a career in farming

“It was not necessarily from the amount of likes that I got but the comments I received. I started to realise that a lot of people aren’t actually exposed to this kind of thing, so I started to share things that happen daily to try to change perceptions,” says Ngcobo.

He says he has noticed that younger people in managerial positions – like himself – often struggle with working with an older or more experienced team. The best way to deal with such a situation is to listen and learn.

“You may have theoretical experience but nothing surpasses the practical experience that the elderly have from consistency, failures and breakthroughs.”

Ngcobo is concerned about the price of local produce. International companies offer produce at a mark-up, which often pushes local farmers such as Tusokuhle to up their prices too. “When you walk into a shop you look at the price of a product first before you actually look at the nutritional value.”

To change this, more young black farmers need to be included, he says. There also needs to be a regulated funding model and vigorous marketing.

“Mentorship and skills development platforms are lacking terribly and these would be beneficial for the support of smallholder farmers.”