Features

KZN farm manager aims to get young people interested in a career in farming

05 October 2018 - 07:00 By Thango Ntwasa
Andile Ngcobo manager of Tusokuhle Farm in Pietermaritzburg.
Andile Ngcobo manager of Tusokuhle Farm in Pietermaritzburg.
Image: Supplied.

Andile Ngcobo wants to change the way people view agriculture to ensure more young people see farming as a viable career choice. The 22-year-old is the manager of Tusokuhle Farm in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, which supplies produce to a number of charities based in Durban.

Inspired by the work done every day at Tusokuhle Farm, Ngcobo began to share the details with others – which elicited a unexpected positive reaction.

“It was not necessarily from the amount of likes that I got but the comments I received. I started to realise that a lot of people aren’t actually exposed to this kind of thing, so I started to share things that happen daily to try to change perceptions,” says Ngcobo.

He says he has noticed that younger people in managerial positions – like himself – often struggle with working with an older or more experienced team. The best way to deal with such a situation is to listen and learn.

“You may have theoretical experience but nothing surpasses the practical experience that the elderly have from consistency, failures and breakthroughs.”

Ngcobo is concerned about the price of local produce. International companies offer produce at a mark-up, which often pushes local farmers such as Tusokuhle to up their prices too. “When you walk into a shop you look at the price of a product first before you actually look at the nutritional value.”

To change this, more young black farmers need to be included, he says. There also needs to be a regulated funding model and vigorous marketing.

“Mentorship and skills development platforms are lacking terribly and these would be beneficial for the support of smallholder farmers.”

READ MORE:

From cab driver to bespoke designer dressing the rich and famous

Eboka Design is welcoming spring with a collection bursting with wild colours and fierce florals. At the centre of the grand manor that houses the ...
Features
17 days ago

5 steps for online start-ups to start taking advantage of Black Friday

According to Google Trends, last year South Africa registered the largest ‘Black Friday’ search interest of any country, even ahead of the US where ...
Features
1 month ago

SA’s Kylie Jenner, aged four, ready to cash in with beauty biz

Tiny Huggs is a children’s beauty range that offers bath salts, balms and body sprays aimed at toddlers and pre-teens. It has also launched a new ...
Features
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Social media fundi takes fine dining back to African roots Features
  2. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  3. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  4. Pack house boosts farmers export business Features
  5. SA’s Kylie Jenner, aged four, ready to cash in with beauty biz Features

Latest Videos

Brazen thugs make a smooth get-away after mall robbery
Video footage shows Andrew Turnbull assaulting ex girlfriend
X