Nostalgia and diversity: the ins and outs of new marketing trends

In an era run by woke millennials with an expectation for representation, more businesses are trying harder to ensure their consumers are loyal to what their selling.

In comes nostalgic and diversity marketing. Ogilvy strategic planner Qamani Nyawe describes nostalgic marketing as using memories to drive modern campaigns. Diversity marketing, on the other hand, allows businesses to become more inclusive as a means of connecting with their consumers.

While a number of brands have found success using nostalgic or diversity marketing, others have experienced a backlash. Nyawe attributes this to a lack of authenticity.

“In an effort to be on the cusp of the culture or of black Twitter, brands often create campaigns just to be topical. When it comes to nostalgic marketing, one of the disadvantages would be having the brand seem dated.”