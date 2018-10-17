Here's how to use the online Funza Lushaka site for bursary opportunities

You might have experienced technical glitches when applying for the Funza Lushaka Bursary but thanks to a new and improved online system this will be a thing of the past.

The Department of Basic Education under the guidance of the State Information Technology Agency or SITA has undergone a process to migrate the Funza Lushaka Online Registration System to a more fluid and effective online system.

“We are excited about the modernised system, we have experienced many challenges in fully achieving on the high ambitions we have for the administration of the bursary programme,” said Funza Lushaka Bursary Programme Director Gerrit Coetzee.

He added that in moving into a new era, he was confident that the system will allow for an improved management of the Bursary Programme.

The Funza Lushaka bursary programme is a multi-year programme that promotes the recruitment of people to study teaching with the ultimate goal of encouraging teaching in public schools as a profession among people under the age of 30.

The modernised system will allow for more seamless registration of candidates on the front end while allowing for improved selection, monitoring and placement of candidates and beneficiaries while further strengthening identification of defaulting bursars and reinforcing the monitoring of the NSFAS distribution process.

As a key lever towards improving the overall quality of teaching, the bursaries are made available to enable eligible students to complete a teaching qualification in an area of national priority.

Recipients of these bursaries are required to teach at a public school for the same number of years that they received the bursary.

Current and prospective candidates are encouraged to visit the Funza Lushaka website to apply for the 2019 Funza Lushaka intake.

For more info: www.funzalushaka.doe.gov.za

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.