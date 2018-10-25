Nkosi's chili sauce a best new thing for shisa nyama's

On top of this he was approached by the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre to supply his lemon and herb sauce. Phungula said that when he started Foodie Kings he had only R30 in his pocket.

“I did extensive research about the chili sauces on the internet. I then decided to take, leap of faith and started the business.”

He began with his original chili sauce using cayenne pepper and people love it.

“I approached the uMzumbe Municipality for a business development grant because I wanted to buy an industrial machine that would be used for crushing and cooking in preparation for the sauce.”

Phungula’s business went to new heights when the uMzumbe and Ugu District Municipality helped procure two machines to run his business.

He adds that he produces about 1 500 bottles of chili sauce a day.

“I have employed two people who are assisting me. I decided to use a co-operative owned by women in uMzimkhulu who supply us with chilies just to support other black businesses,” he said.

Phungula said running a food business has its own challenges because one needs to comply with health regulations.

Phungula said even though the business started off slowly, he knew that it would grow one day.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.