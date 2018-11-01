Start your career with a bursary in engineering

“I’ve learnt the complex nature of civil engineering and how everything comes together to make things work. It’s not just pavement design alone. It’s dealing with structures, drainage and geometrics. It’s basically learning how to put everything together and making it work,” he said.

Dladla became involved in the project about 10 months after he joined SANRAL’s trainee programme.

He is excited to work on the challenging project which he describes as diverse and includes several bridges and culverts.

“I’ve been involved in inspections and assisting the contractor where they need clarification on drawings. When it comes to earth works, we also do inspections on the fill materials and sub grade. Recently we’ve just started doing the asphalting work so we are applying the BTB and we do inspections of all the work carried out by the contractor,” he said.

Sumay says working on the project is not without its challenges.

“I think the main thing is that the design office works differently to the construction site. Sometimes there’s a breakdown in information, especially with drawings, incomplete drawings and things like that. That’s why it’s essential for engineering staff to be on site to answer all these questions,” said Sumay.

