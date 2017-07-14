Froome runs out of steam in 12th stage

Frenchman Romain Bardet timed his final effort perfectly to win the 12th stage of the Tour de France yesterday, setting up a thrilling second half of the three-week race as defending champion Chris Froome showed a rare sign of weakness.

Italian Fabio Aru claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey as previous leader Froome could not sustain the pace in the final few hundred metres up a steep climb to the finish.

Astana rider Aru attacked in the final part of the climb to Peyragudes, a 2.4-km ascent at a punishing average gradient of 8.4%. But Bardet had more left in the tank and powered away in the last 200m to beat Colombian Rigoberto Uran by two seconds.

Aru, who won the Vuelta in 2015, came third, also two seconds behind Bardet, while Froome cracked and ended up 22 seconds adrift of the Frenchman.

Overall, Aru leads Froome by six seconds and Bardet by 25.

"It's a great joy. I had good legs but I was patient," said AG2R-La Mondiale rider Bardet.

"The team has never been so strong; we are a real factor in the race. Now we have to do our best in the final part."

Froome and Aru went off the road briefly in the descent from the Port de Bales, the penultimate climb of the day, but the group of overall contenders waited on them.

For the second time after Aru prevailed at the top of La Planche des Belles Filles last week, Froome was beaten in a summit finish.

"I didn't have the legs. It's a nice victory for Romain Bardet, and hats off to Fabio Aru for taking the yellow jersey," said Froome.