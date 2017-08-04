Golden weekend

Sprinter Akani Simbine steps on the world championship track in London tonight searching for three-hundredths of a second to reach his dream. That was the difference between his fifth-place finish and the podium at the 2016 Rio Olympics. This time he is hunting for the highest-ranking silverware of his career to date.

Some of his more illustrious compatriots are also in action on the opening night of the global showpiece, including Caster Semenya, who lines up against world record-holder Genzebe Dibaba in their 1500m heat, and the long-jump trio of Olympic silver medallist Luvo Manyonga, Ruswahl Samaai and Zarck Visser.

With Wayde van Niekerk entering the fray tomorrow in the 400m heats, South Africa looks likely to surpass its previous best championship haul of four medals, two of them gold, at Paris in 2003.

Simbine, with a 9.89 personal best, has the talent to contribute to the tally.

He has broken the 10-second barrier on 15 occasions so far - the same as Carl Lewis - and only 11 of the 124 men to have achieved this did it more often, led by Jamaica's Asafa Powell (97), Justin Gatlin (56) and the reigning king Usain Bolt (50).

But Simbine's season hit a speed wobble after a sensational start in which he dipped under 10 seconds six times between March and May.

His slump in form - which meant ending second or third in his next five races, with just two sub-10 times - came after moving to his training base in Gemona, Italy, while his coach Werner Prinsloo stayed at home.

"I think it was a mental issue," admitted Simbine, who turns 24 next month.

"It got to a point where I was - you know, I believed in myself - but there was a point where there was a little bit of doubt and I let that doubt come into play."

But that changed after Prinsloo joined him in Europe about three weeks ago.

"Just having him there has brought that self-belief back, that extra boost that I need knowing that I have my coach with me."

Prinsloo said he was pleased by Simbine's performance in his last outing, finishing third at the Monaco Diamond League in 10.02 on July 21.

The 100m semifinals and final are tomorrow night.

"He's taught himself and learnt how to go through these rounds and do enough to get into a final. After Rio last year he knew what it took to get into the final so the obvious step after that would be to get the medal . that's what we're going for."

Simbine, who also competes in the 200m next week, insists he is going into the championships at full tilt.

"My confidence is where it was when I left South Africa going into Doha."