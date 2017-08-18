Yes, we are a bunch of mugs

Horseracing is a mugs' game. But, in a way, that's the whole point of it.

One of the compelling things about racing is the uncommon optimism that drives it along; strange bravery in the face of danger and adversity. People in the game are wont to say it "tames lions" and yet they continue to growl away - and sometimes roar.

A punter takes a drubbing on a bet, but turns the page to find another good thing. And eventually finds the right one. Breeders and owners push aside the mounting overdue bills to get a better view of the bright future on the horizon. Sometimes it arrives. Trainers shovel dung, jockeys battle their weight . all with a yearning for that coming day of glory.

And, as in all things, the glory often reveals itself in the journey rather than the destination.

The risk-averse take a horrified look at the odds stacked against them being successful in racing and slink away for a quieter life, away from the pong of horse do-do and challenge. Perhaps they find glory via a safer route.

I'm no fan of awards bashes, but they are probably necessary in keeping the fires of belief burning, reminding us what winning feels like. The Equus Awards were dished out this week to top achievers in the South African racing season just completed and one hopes they bucked up a few drooping flowers.

For things are helluva tough right now. The government has a death wish and they're taking us down with them. Racing, as a luxury item, feels mortality's chill wind sooner than most.

So, looking back at the mighty deeds of the Equus Horse of the Year, Legal Eagle, and the marvellous Champion Sprinter Carry On Alice bolsters hope that better days are coming.

It might even strengthen buyers at the Two-Year-Old-Sale currently on the go in Germiston to the extent that they lift a hand to purchase a gormless-looking nag in the belief it'll turn into a galloping goldmine.

Actual racing in deep winter tests the hardiest. A few decent horses are being raced, though, keeping the flame alive. Race 5 at Turffontein tomorrow, a 1000m dash, is a little something to warm us.