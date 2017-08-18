Grace Mugabe under fire for 'assault'

Zimbabwe first lady Grace Mugabe still hopes for diplomatic immunity as pressure grows for her to be charged with assault.

Legal and professional opinion agreed on the irregularity of Mugabe's claims for diplomatic immunity on an assault charge.

Former state prosecutor Gerrie Nel and lobby group AfriForum stepped in to support the complainant, 20-year-old model Gabriella Engels, and her family.

Nel, who heads AfriForum's private prosecution wing, said he would take Engels's case if the National Prosecuting Authority did not.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel said Mugabe offered Engels to "come up with a figure" to make the case go away.

