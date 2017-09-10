Business-like Nadal banks third US Open title after victory over Anderson

A relentless Rafael Nadal thumped Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 to win the U.S. Open on Sunday, earning the Spaniard his second grand slam title of the season and 16th of his career.

While women's tennis produced three first-time grand slam winners this season the old guard continues to reign supreme in the men's game with Nadal and longtime rival Roger Federer sweeping the majors with two apiece.

It marked the fourth U.S. Open final and third title for Nadal but the first time that he did not have Novak Djokovic standing on the other side of the net.