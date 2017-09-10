Sport

Business-like Nadal banks third US Open title after victory over Anderson

11 September 2017 - 01:25 By Reuters
South Africa's Kevin Anderson (L) shakes hands with winner during the US Open final match at Flushing Meadows on Monday 11 September2017.
South Africa's Kevin Anderson (L) shakes hands with winner during the US Open final match at Flushing Meadows on Monday 11 September2017.
Image: US Open via Twittre

A relentless Rafael Nadal thumped Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4 to win the U.S. Open on Sunday, earning the Spaniard his second grand slam title of the season and 16th of his career.

While women's tennis produced three first-time grand slam winners this season the old guard continues to reign supreme in the men's game with Nadal and longtime rival Roger Federer sweeping the majors with two apiece.

It marked the fourth U.S. Open final and third title for Nadal but the first time that he did not have Novak Djokovic standing on the other side of the net.

Rafael Nadal eyes sweet sixteen against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson

Rafael Nadal can wrap up a 16th Grand Slam title and third at the US Open on Sunday but has to find a way past the almost unbreakable spirit of South ...
Sport
1 day ago

The world number one was as brilliant as he was business-like keeping the towering South African under constant pressure while not facing a single break point.

For journeyman Anderson 31, a grand slam breakthrough was not to be, his booming serve having no impact while Nadal delivered a near-perfect performance for a soldout crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium committing just 11 unforced errors. 

Most read

  1. Business-like Nadal banks third US Open title after victory over Anderson Sport
  2. Upstart student Benni McCarthy hands teacher Gavin Hunt another defeat Soccer
  3. Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP Sport
  4. I wish it could have been a draw, says US Open women's champ Stephens Sport
  5. Maritzburg coach Davids looks on the bright side after harsh lesson from ... Soccer

Latest Videos

VAYA Trailer | Festival 2016
Explainer: Bank of Baroda vs The Gupta’s

Related articles

  1. I wish it could have been a draw, says US Open women's champ Stephens Sport
  2. Kevin Anderson's date with destiny as Rafael Nadal looms large Sport
  3. Rafael Nadal eyes sweet sixteen against South Africa’s Kevin Anderson Sport
  4. Anderson to play number one seed Nadal in Sunday’s US Open final Sport
  5. 'Over the moon' and onto flower pot, Kevin Anderson into Open final Sport
  6. Nadal wary of Del Potro US Open's day of the 'dead' Sport
  7. US Open semifinalist Anderson wants to inspire new generation of SA tennis ... Sport
  8. Venus Williams not going anywhere despite US Open defeat Sport
  9. Del Potro shatters Federer's dream of Nadal US Open showdown Sport
X