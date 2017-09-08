Venus Williams not going anywhere despite US Open defeat

"To be honest, I'm definitely here to win my matches, not for consolations," she said. "That definitely sums it up."

Asked about her plans for the immediate future, she was again succinct.

"I will continue to play tennis. It's nothing complicated."

Williams was undone by errors brought about by the defensive-minded Stephens, who managed to track down balls and stretched out rallies at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It was definitely well competed," she said.

"In the end, she ended up winning more points than I did. That's what it adds up to."