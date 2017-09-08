South Africa’s Kevin Anderson‚ who plays in the US Open semi-finals on Friday night (SA time) is hoping that his run at Flushing Meadows will inspire a new generation of tennis players in his home country.

Anderson‚ 31‚ became the first South African tennis player since Cliff Drysdale in 1965 to reach the US Open semis and the first since Wayne Ferreira at the 2003 Australia Open‚ to make a grand slam semi-final.

If he beats Spain’s No 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta‚ he would become the first South African in a Grand Slam final since Kevin Curren at Wimbledon in 1985.

The last SA Grand Slam singles champion was Johan Kriek at the 1982 Australian Open.

“I’ve had a lot of support from back home and my biggest hope is that I’m able to inspire some kids to play tennis‚” Anderson said.