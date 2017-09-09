Kevin Anderson to play number one seed Nadal in Sunday’s US Open final

Cape Town – Kevin Anderson overcame a slow start a slew of unforced errors to become the first South African in 32 years to reach a grand slam final after winning his US Open semi-final at Flushing Meadows on Friday (Saturday morning SA Time).

The 28th seed beat Spain’s No 12 seed Pablo Carreno Busta 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4 to set up a showdown on Sunday against either No 1 seed Rafa Nadal or 2009 US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro.

Anderson, 31, became the first South African since Kevin Curren at Wimbledon in 1985 to make the final of a tennis major and the lowest seeded player into a grand slam final since the rankings began in 1973.

The 2.03m tall South African used his massive serve to bludgeon the agile and mobile Spaniard, sending down 22 aces. But on the negative side of the ledger he made a total of 43 unforced errors – over a third of all Carreno Busta’s points in the match.

But it is a dramatic comeback for a man who was plagued by injury throughout the latter half of 2016 and saw his ranking slip to 80, from a career high 10 in October 2015.