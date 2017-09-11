Springbok coach Allister Coetzee says the recent British and Irish Lions series in New Zealand provided pointers on how to douse the All Black attacking flames.

The Lions prevented the All Blacks from scoring a try in their 24-21 second test win in Wellington on July 1 and limited the free-scoring All Blacks to five tries in the three match series.

They have returned to their try-scoring regularity with 17 tries in three Rugby Championship matches but have conceded 10.

The Boks have scored 11 and conceded six in their two wins and a draw against Argentina and Australia respectively.

“The British and Irish Lions were defensively strong and if you look at how the All Blacks attack in terms of their ball carriers‚ they really ran hard‚" Cotzee said.

"They come at you and you have to stop the momentum.

"This game is always going to be about momentum and if you don't stop the momentum and win the gain line battle‚ they will punish you.

“If they have a three vs three‚ you have to stop it otherwise you'll sit with a five vs two eventually‚ then it becomes a picking off and an easy game.

"The British Lions were very good at shutting that down but you have to be able to scramble as well because there's always the attacking kick coming in and you have to deal with that.

"There's the patience of having to get rid of the ball when you're under pressure but you have to get rid of the ball under your own terms.

"In that second test‚ the Lions did that well.

"You consistently have to keep the focus and the attention consistently up against the All Blacks.”

Due to the Boks having beaten the All Blacks only twice in South Africa in the past seven years and with no win in the Land of the Long White Cloud since 2009‚ the All Blacks are always favourites against their Southern Hemisphere rivals.