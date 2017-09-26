Sport

Coach from Usain Bolt's athletics club coming to South Africa

26 September 2017 - 14:30 By David Isaacson
Image: Getty Images

A coach from the Jamaican athletics club that produced Usain Bolt is coming to South Africa next week for a four-day “boot camp” in Pretoria‚ the Sport Travel Africa management company said in a statement.

The Jamaica Speed Boot Camp and Coaching Clinic for coaches and athletes will be staged at the Zwartkop high school in Pretoria from Monday until Thursday next week.

“In attendance in South Africa will be the director of the Racers Track Club‚ Cynthia Cooke‚ and decorated IAAF-certified head coach of development‚ Jermaine Shand‚” the company said in a statement.

Bolt and Yohan Blake are the club’s two most famous products.

The clinic would entail on-field instruction as well as classroom tutorials‚ the company said.

 - TimesLIVE

